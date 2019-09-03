Major Case Squad investigating Cahokia shooting

× Expand police

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a fatal shooting in Cahokia.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department received a call at about 10:57 p.m. Sunday of shots fired and a subject shot in the chest in the 100 block of Amelia Drive. Upon deputies’ arrival, a male victim was located outside a vehicle with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. The victim is 36 years of age. The identity of the victim is not being released, pending notification of relatives.

Multiple investigators from the Major Case Squad are working this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-825-5201.

As this investigation continues, press releases and relevant information will be released via Major Case Squad Greater St. Louis Twitter account.

