Make way for the blues at Grafton Winery

Kick back for a weekend of classic blues music and great food at the Ninth Annual Grafton Winery Blues Festival, Saturday and Sunday, May 18-19. This year the fest will be held at Grafton Winery The Vineyards, 21028 Eckert Orchard Road.

Four iconic blues bands from throughout the St. Louis area will showcase their diverse sounds during the two-day event and food will be available from Louisiana Q Food Truck.

The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 19.

Leading off the weekend, will be the Joe Metzka Band, specializing in blues, standards and vintage soul. The band will take the stage from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18. The ever-popular Ivas John Band will return to the Blues Festival stage from 4 to 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 19, the NGK Band will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by Billy Peek, a St. Louis native, and national blues talent, from 3 to 6 p.m.

With the rolling hills and grape vineyards as a backdrop, visitors to the Grafton Winery The Vineyards will also be able to enjoy the winery’s award winning wines, sample draft pints of beer and try out Blues Fest food specials from Louisiana Q Food Truck including pulled pork sandwiches, New Orleans Nachos and more.

For more information on the Grafton Winery Blues Festival, please call (618) 786-3001 or go to www.TheGraftonWinery.com.