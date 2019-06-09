Making history in the Windy City: Granite City native Anna Valencia enjoys time as Chicago city clerk

× Expand Granite City native Anna Valencia is sworn in as Chicago city clerk during the Chicago inauguration ceremony on May 20.

When Anna Valencia graduated from the University of Illinois in 2007, she had dreams of becoming a lawyer.

But those plans changed when the Granite City native decided to make a career in politics. That got her father, Joe, concerned.

“I disappointed my father by not going to law school,” Valencia said.

Now, Joe Valencia is all smiles about his daughter working as Chicago’s city clerk. She was elected to a four-year term for the position on Feb. 26. The city clerk is in charge of record-keeping for the city of Chicago and its elections and serves as council secretary.

“It was a thrilling honor, and I don’t take it lightly,” Anna Valencia said. “I feel very grateful to have this opportunity. I have four years to do us much good as possible and making a positive impact, and that’s what drives me and my team every single day.”

Valencia was appointed as city clerk in December 2016. She’s just the second woman in Chicago’s history to hold that position.

With Lori Lightfoot elected as mayor and Melissa Conyears-Ervin chosen as treasurer, Chicago now has three women holding citywide elected offices for the first time in the city’s history. Valencia, Lightfoot and Conyears-Ervin were inaugurated May 20.

“I do like to pinch myself,” Valencia said. “It’s been an amazing journey. I try to be present to every moment that I can when I get to be the clerk, especially now being in Chicago with the history we made.”

Valencia is working on a project called The New Deal for All Chicago Women and Girls.

“It’s a women and girls initiative I started with another 120 women in October to really address how to close the gender gap and make Chicago more equitable for women and girls,” the city clerk said.

Valencia, a 2003 Granite City graduate, said she has enjoyed living in the Windy City since moving there in 2010.

“Chicago is great,” she said. “It’s a very diverse city with 170 languages spoken and has a lot of different neighborhoods. It’s so large, but at the same time, it feels like a small city. People are just friendly and there’s a sense of community and there are parts of Chicago that remind me of Granite.”

Valencia began her political career as an organizer in Virginia after graduating from Illinois with a bachelor’s degree in international studies.

“When I graduated from college, I got the opportunity to interview with Barack Obama’s team,” Valencia said. “I didn’t get that job. However, they saw something in me and they sent my resumé to Virginia and the state party of Virginia hired me. Two weeks after college graduation, my grandfather loaned me money to buy a car and I drove cross country and moved to Virginia, and that’s kind of how I started.”

Valencia worked in Michigan and Springfield, Ill., before heading to Chicago after landing a job as a field director for Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Six years later, Emanuel appointed Valencia as city clerk.

“Right now, I’m the second woman to ever hold the position of city clerk in the history of Chicago,” Valencia said. “I want to be excited when we’re praising the 50th woman or the 100th woman owning that seat of power.”

High school highlights

Participated as soccer cheerleader for three years

Served as student council member all four years; she was president in her senior year

Also participated in Varsity Club, Homecoming Court and National Honor Society

