Making marks

Perhaps best known for his illustrations and editorial cartoons appearing in regional publications, Alton artist Kevin Duncan doesn’t create the kind of work that typically comes to mind when considering “art.” But Duncan has always had an interest in creating art, and his interest eventually lead to a successful career working within a somewhat less stereotypical genre.

“I didn’t visit museums as a child; rather, I was inspired by comic books and book illustrations,” Duncan said. “That’s why I have always leaned toward creating art for publication. And for the most part, I do illustrative work for publication. What that means is that I am given a subject or story and I tailor my work to it.”

Duncan, 60, is “Alton born and bred,” as he puts it. A 1976 graduate of Alton High School, he completed his bachelor of arts degrees in political science and classics in 1980 at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He later received his bachelor of arts degree in art and design at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, graduating in 1985.

“For many years I worked exclusively in black and white — pen and brush line art or stippling,” Duncan said. “But with the advent of the home computer and internet, I branched out into color using watercolor, acrylics, color inks, oils: whatever I think the image demands. One of my current projects is a return to the black and white world; it’s a comic book written by a local man.

“I bring the entirety of my life experiences into my work,” he added. “The work itself is my muse. As for influences, there are too many people to mention. My influences and inspirations list is constantly growing. I am a habitual researcher, so when I find an artist I like, I find out who influenced that artist and look at that person’s art.

“I started with comic books and strips. That led me to the pulp illustrators of the 1930s and ‘40s, then I went back from there. At the same time, I have always admired the work and genius of Leonardo, which has then led me to his contemporaries and predecessors. At SIUE, I was required to study art history, which opened up even more avenues for exploration.”

Duncan shared the incident that first led him to pursuing his studies in art.

Employed at a job he “thoroughly disliked” with the Social Security Administration in Chicago, he crossed paths with an instructor whose wife worked for a major advertising agency. The instructor’s wife helped Duncan secure an interview with one of the senior art directors at her firm.

“He looked at my portfolio, which was awful,” Duncan said.

The art director proceeded to encourage Duncan by telling him he could be the best figural artist in the country — if that’s what Duncan wanted. It was that prompting that led Duncan to leave his job and pursue studies at SIUE.

In the last four or five years, Duncan has purposely injected himself more into the local fine arts community.

“I have been involved in a few exhibits at different venues around town, including Jacoby (Arts Center), Mineral Springs and Old Bakery Beer,” he said. “I have set up at festivals where I sell prints of my work as well, such as the annual Rock The Hops festival.

“The most popular works of mine seem to be my portraits of music legends such as John Lennon, Johnny Cash, Keith Richards, and others,” he added.

