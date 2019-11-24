Making the holidays picture perfect

× Expand photo by Andrew Dobson Local photographers work with seasonal as well as standard portrait backdrops at Help Portrait.

The Alton YWCA, in conjunction with local photographers participating in the global Help-Portrait movement, will offer an opportunity for free holiday portraits to those who might not otherwise have the means to get them. The event will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Alton YWCA, 304 East Third St.

Every year on the first Saturday of December, the Help-Portrait movement provides studio portraits for veterans, underprivileged families, single adults or anyone else wishing to have portraits taken. Noted photographers Marty McKay and Greg Simms are working with other local photographers to stage the Alton event this year.

Subjects will be given a 5- by 7-inch printed portrait as well as a flash drive containing the image file of the portrait. McKay says a number of local businesses are donating materials for the activity, including OSF HealthCare and Picture This & More. Mac’s in downtown Alton is supplying pizza for the volunteers.

Help-Portrait was founded in 2008, taking root and spreading to a worldwide movement. Its mission is to empower photographers to use their skills, tools and expertise to give back to their communities. Help-Portrait takes place in 67 countries at more than 2,803 locations. McKay says Alton has hosted an event for several years, previously taking pictures at locations such as the VFW and Senior Services.

“The event has included taking many pictures of veterans, including group portraits,” she says.

Lighting and holiday settings will be available during the photo shoots.

“There will be fireplaces so people can have holiday-themed portraits taken,” she says.

Standard backdrops will also be available and McKay points out the event can be an opportunity for people to get head shots for resumés and job applications.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will pay a special visit at noon. Those who would like a photo with Santa should be sure to request it when making a reservation.

Appointments can be made by calling the YWCA at (618) 465-7774. McKay says photographers will shoot appointments from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fifty appointments are available during that time. Walk-ins will be accepted as possible from 2-3 p.m.

McKay encourages people to make appointments beforehand to ensure photographers are available and to minimize wait times.

