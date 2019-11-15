Man arrested in Granite City death

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2600 block of Hodges Ave. in Granite City at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 3.

When the officers arrived they found that one individual who was shot multiple times and identified as Charles L. Cooper, 23, of St. Louis, Mo. Cooper was transported to a local St. Louis hospital where after extensive treatment he succumbed to his injuries and later died.

The Granite City Police Department conducted a thorough investigation into the matter and identified Willie Lee Matthews Jr., 19, of Belleville as a suspect in the case.

Matthews was charged with first degree murder. The charges were then presented to the Honorable Judge Tognarelli. Judge Tognarelli assigned no bond to the warrant.

Matthews was then located and taken into custody without incident, and will be transported to the Madison County jail later today.

All suspects are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.