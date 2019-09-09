Man dies from injuries in Alton stabbing

× Expand police

The Alton Police Department is investigating a weekend stabbing that resulted in a man’s death.

At approximately 4:28 a.m. Sunday, the Alton Police Department responded to the 2400 block of LaSalle Drive in reference to a home invasion.

Alton officers arrived and spoke to the residents who obtained information that a person known to the residents, from a prior domestic relationship, had unlawfully forced their way into this residence, and confronted them in this house.

A physical struggle ensued inside this house during which the man who forced his way into the house was stabbed multiple times. The man that was stabbed left this residence and drove himself to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Alton police officers and detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division interviewed several people, collected evidence and are in consultation with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

