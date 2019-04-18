Man who killed Blake Snyder sentenced to life in prison

× Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm Alton Police officer P.J. Bennett reflects on the loss of his friend Blake Snyder as the Alton Police Honor Guard stand nearby. At the outset of the event, the Honor Guard placed a blue-and-white wreath next to a table holding two lit candles, Snyder’s Alton Redbirds soccer jersey and a photo of the 33-year-old police officer.

The St. Louis man who shot and killed Godfrey native and St. Louis County police officer Blake Snyder in October 2016 was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Trenton Forster, 20, received the sentence after he was found guilty of first-degree murder in February. Life in prison without parole is the mandatory sentence for a first-degree murder conviction. The death penalty was not sought by prosecutors in the case.

Snyder was 33 years old when he was fatally shot by Forster while responding to a call in the early hours of Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Snyder was a 2001 graduate of Alton High School and a Godfrey native. He also played soccer at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

Snyder lives on in the Riverbend through numerous memorials, including the Blake C. Snyder Memorial Golf Tournament, and a section of Illinois Route 100 and a future road at Alton's Gordon Moore Park named in his honor.