Manar encourages nonprofits to apply for Charitable Trust grants

Manar

State Sen. Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) is encouraging small Central Illinois nonprofits that specialize in food and housing assistance to apply for grants under the state’s Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund, a biannual program administered by the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office intended to support nonprofits across the state with annual budgets of $1 million or less.

The Treasurer’s Office recently announced that it will double the number of recipients for the fall 2020 grant cycle in response to challenges related to COVID-19.

“The Charitable Trust grant opportunity comes at a critical time for the nonprofit sector in my district, which is largely made up of small, community-based groups that consistently make a profound impact on already modest budgets,” Manar said. “However, the pandemic has caused unforeseen financial shortfalls, while simultaneously deepening the need for food and housing support.”

The Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund will offer a total of $375,000 to be split between 30 nonprofits. The maximum award amount is $12,500 for each organization.

Applications will be accepted from July 1 through Sept. 30 in two categories: Food Programs and Housing Programs.

“Any eligible Central Illinois nonprofit that needs assistance with the application process should reach out to my office directly,” Manar said. “My staff and I stand ready to help as best we can.”

Applicants will need to complete the online application in full, including all requested documents and forms, at ilcharitabletrust.com. Applicants without access to a computer or the internet should contact the Treasurer’s Office at (217) 836-4590.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter