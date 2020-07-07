Manar urges small businesses to apply for loans

Manar

State Sen. Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) is reminding Central Illinois business owners there is still time to finalize and submit applications for the first wave of Business Interruption Grants before tonight’s 5 p.m. deadline. The program will award $60 million to 3,500 small businesses affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to make sure every eligible business that has been heavily restricted or shut down in recent months is aware of this opportunity for recovery funding,” Manar said. “Local businesses are the lifeblood of our economy, and we should do everything we can to help them endure this difficult period.”

Manar, a lead budgeteer in the Illinois Senate, successfully advocated for BIG funding in the new state budget, which was approved by the General Assembly last month.

Grants will be made available for small businesses in amounts ranging between $10,000 and $20,000, depending on business type and other eligibility criteria. Eligible businesses include restaurants and bars, barbershops and salons, and gyms and fitness centers.

Businesses must also have been in operation for at least three months prior to March 2020.

BIG funds may be used to help businesses cover the costs of payroll, rent, utilities and other working capital during the time they have experienced interruptions because of COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will begin distributing funds to qualifying businesses in early July.

In total, the BIG program will distribute at least $540 million in grants for small businesses, $270 million of which has been set aside for child care providers. The program is funded by the CARES Act.

A full list of criteria, as well as the application, can be found on DCEO’s website.

