March 16 to kick off Alton Little Theater's 87th season

× Expand Alton Little Theater Showplace

Just as Alton Little Theater is mounting the last big comedy of the 86th season at the Showplace ("Holy Laughter"), the kickoff for the 87th season will begin March 16 — with big plans and big savings for season ticket holders. There are new shows, musicals never seen in the Riverbend, a classic play destined for state competition, comedies that will have you laughing more than you've ever laughed before, and a tearjerker of a movie adaptation.

"The 87th season has it all," said Kevin Frakes, artistic director for the Showplace.

Early bird pricing is just $78 for two musicals and four plays — and the chance to purchase advance tickets for "Shrek — The Broadway Musical" (July 24-Aug. 2).

The Mainstage Season, which runs September through May, features the comedy “Unnecessary Farce,” a new show that marries the classics of a farce with a contemporary American plot (Sept. 11-20), “The Miracle Worker” (Oct. 23-Nov. 1), the family drama immortalized on screen and stage (and being considered for state, regional and national competition), “Sister Act” (Dec. 11-20), the divine musical featuring a disco queen finding sisterhood in a convent, “Terms Of Endearment” (Jan. 22-31), the new stage adaptation of the beloved movie, “The Full Monty” (March 19-28), the musical based on the cult film and hit Broadway and Tony-nominated show; and “Kong's Night Out” (May 14-23), a most original comedy that pairs the background story of the 1933 Fay Wray film with a couple of zany romances.

And for the 87th season, Executive Director Lee Cox will be directing a complimentary series of bonus shows and concerts that comprise the Extra, EXTRA Entertainment Series, so that again, Riverbend residents have easy access to the best in new entertainment for a fraction of the price for seats in St. Louis. Dawn Turlington will return to Alton for one day on Aug. 15 to perform her Linda Ronstadt tribute, the theater will host a regional talent competition, The Riverbend's Got Talent, on Oct. 2-3, “The Red Plaid Shirt” (Nov. 13-15), a Director's Showcase production gifted to ALT by Michael Wilmont right before his death, "Sing in the New Year," a special daytime concert (Jan. 3, 2021) for those who wish to ring in the new year without alcohol, “Erma Bombesk: At Wit's End,” a one-woman hit show starring Gail Drillinger appearing Feb. 12-14 — and a brand new play by local playwright Patrick Anderson, “Sex, Dogs And The Full Catastrophe: A Farce,” playing April 8-11.

The current season directors at ALT, Lee Cox, Gail Drillinger, Kevin Frakes and Brant McCance, may add a surprise or two but did much advance planning so the theater could oversee the production of 14 theatrical productions from July 2020 through July 2021 — this is commitment to building the biggest and best community theater in Illinois and the St. Louis region.

Plans are being discussed to reignite the theater's dream to build a new theater with greater capacity and production space, but in the meantime, ALT commits to bringing the very best to the loyal communities who have supported the Showplace for the past 87 years.

Visit the website at altonlittletheater.org or call the box office at (618) 462-3205 for more Information on the 87th season and the last two productions in the 86th season.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter