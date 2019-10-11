Marquette parents group raffling off new vehicle

Lightning will strike — in a good way — for one lucky Marquette Catholic Explorer Club raffle winner.

To support scholarships and other programs at the Alton Catholic high school, the club is raffling a 2019 lightning-blue Ford Escape from Roberts Motors in Alton through Dec. 23. The drawing will be on Christmas Eve, and the winner will pick up the vehicle from the Ford dealership at 4350 N. Alby St.

Tickets are $10 each or 3 for $20, with no limits on the number purchased. The best way to get tickets is through the club’s Facebook page, club president and Marquette parent Rich Gaterman said. Club members also have been driving the $22,440 compact sport-utility vehicle to events to promote the raffle.

“I just want to make sure everyone understands that it’s taxes paid, so it will be license plates, taxes — all that’s included,” Gaterman said.

Sales tax above what’s typical for Madison County will be the responsibility of the winner, as will income tax liabilities. Details are available on the Facebook page.

