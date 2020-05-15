Marquette students receive $8.3 million in scholarships

Marquette Catholic High School

A video is highlighting college scholarships received by Marquette Catholic High School’s Class of 2020.

Students received more than $8.3 million in scholarships, or $98,809 per graduate. In keeping with the school’s Serviam tradition, the class of 2020 has also completed more than 15,000 service hours.

Click here to play the video.

May 16 was scheduled to be graduation day but the event has been postponed to July 10 because of COVID-19.

“In addition to graduation, tomorrow was also scheduled to be our annual Giving Day,” an email states. “With the challenging times we are in, we simply offer a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to our donors and our Marquette family. You make our success possible. We will keep all of you, our students and our country in our prayers.”

