Maryville Farmer’s Market set for second season

Maryville Farmer’s Market announced the market’s return from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 23.

Returning this summer, residents will again be able to shop from local growers and farmers for fresh vegetable, fruits, herbs, and flowers, in addition to locally raised meat and eggs, fresh bakery items, and other treats on most Thursday evenings.

Beginning May 23, the market will take place in a new location at Fireman’s Park, across from the Maryville Fire Department. Thursdays worked well last season, as most of the farms participate in Saturday markets in other communities. The Thursday night market will also be perfect for stocking up prior to weekend festivities, trips to the lake, or backyard barbecues.

New this year, the market will host once-a-month pop-up markets on Main Street in Collinsville at the historic D.D. Collins House from 4-7 p.m. June 13, July 11, Aug. 15 and Sept. 11. With the location change to Fireman’s Park, the city of Collinsville has offered the space to the market when Fireman’s Park is unavailable because of other events like Maryville Homecoming.

While the primary focus is locally grown food, there will also be artisans showcasing their handmade products, entertainment, various local organizations with informational booths and a food truck on select dates. There is a club just for children (primarily focused on ages 2-12) with crafts, educational activities, and opportunities for children to participate in their own market shopping.

The market is a nonprofit corporation formed specifically for the purpose of operating the market, contributing to the local area by connecting the community with farmers and their food sources, providing education on nutrition, farming practices and sustainability. It is a 100 percent volunteer-run organization. Proceeds from the market benefit local food pantries and the fire department, and last year it donated more than $3,500 to the community.

The Maryville mayor, trustees, and other officials have been supportive of the market as well as the Maryville Fire Department, Parks and Recreation Board, the Community Improvement Board and the Maryville Library.

“Without their ongoing support and cooperation and the wonderful local residents welcoming us and shopping each week, it would not have been possible to start a farmer’s market, and continue it this year,” a press release states. “Mayor Craig Short and other village officials invite everyone to come out and support local farms!”

