May campaign will help make roads safer for all

× Expand motorcycle

Everyone interested in motorcycle safety is invited to join members of the Piasa-Gateway chapter of ABATE as Alton Mayer Brant Walker proclaims May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

The proclamation will be read in the City Council chambers at the beginning of the City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, at City Hall, 103 E. Third. St.

“It is especially meaningful that the citizens of our city and state be aware of motorcycles on the roadways and recognize the importance of motorcycle safety,” the proclamation reads.

“During the month of May, all roadway users should unite in the safe sharing of roadways,” according to Walker.

The national campaign takes place each years when warmer weather brings out more motorcyclists. The program tries to ensure that riders have prepared themselves and their bikes for the season and reminds car and truck drivers to keep an eye out for people on two and three wheels.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 42 percent of all motorcycle accidents are caused by car drivers turning left into or in front of motorcycles. A recent ABATE slogan urged drivers to “look twice, save a life.”

ABATE, A Brotherhood Aimed Toward Education, promotes motorcyclists’ rights and works to make the public aware of motorcycles, including conducting safety seminars and high school education classes.

Motorcycle Awareness Month was begun by the American Motorcyclists Association in the early 1980s. The month-long campaign is promoted in many states, including Illinois.