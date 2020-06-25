Mayor awards scholarships to South Roxana students

× Expand Zeller, Campbell, Sheppard, Coles

Overton

The village of South Roxana would like to send a message of encouragement to graduating seniors and show them support during these troubled times.

With so many seniors missing out on the memories of their final year of high school, Mayor Barbara Overton wanted to acknowledge and support students.

Through donations made to the South Roxana Police Department’s Outreach program, the mayor has selected community youths from South Roxana who aspire to continue with their education.

The village would like to recognize Jeff Heinz of Jarrett Industries and Mike Marco of Mikes Inc. who have graciously supported the outreach program for several years.

The graduating seniors who received a $500 scholarship this year are Logan Zeller, Taylor Campbell, Adam Coles, and Shelby Sheppard.

Logan Zeller plans on attending Millikin University in Decatur, Ill., to play football and major in sports science. Taylor Campbell will be going to Grand Canyon University in Phoenix to major in business management. Adam Coles will represent Lindenwood University and compete in shot put for their track and field program while majoring in education. Shelby Sheppard will be attending McKendree University and majoring in occupational therapy.

“We thank the youth for doing such an amazing job in representing South Roxana and the village is looking forward to seeing what they can accomplish,” a press release from the Mayor’s Office states.

Text of award letter

Mayor Barbara Overton and I would like to recognize your achievements and congratulate you on being an outstanding community member and student graduate of the 2020 class.

We appreciate your sacrifice and understand the disappointment this virus has caused for your senior year. You serve as a positive influence in our community and we are excited to watch you excel at your future life challenges.

The village would like to award you a $500 scholarship to help start your college endeavors. This scholarship would not have been made available without such strong support from our business leaders, Jeff Heintz of Jarret Industries and Mike Marco of Mikes Inc.

Sincerely

Barbara Overton, Mayor

Bob Coles, City Administrator/ Chief of Police