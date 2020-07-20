MCHS webinar will compare politics of 1860 with today

Hansen

The Madison County Historical Society will offer an online program from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, presented by SIUE Emeritus Professor Stephen Hansen. The live webinar comparing presidential politics of 1860 with today should prove to be both educational and entertaining.

This presentation will discuss the political campaign tactics and behavior of politicians and voters in Madison County leading up to the momentous presidential election of 1860. Hansen will explore how the American electoral system, frayed by uncompromising positions, heated rhetoric, and outrageous behavior, nearly collapsed. By examining political behavior in Illinois and Madison County prior to the 1860 election, we will draw comparisons and mark differences with our own political behavior on the eve of the 2020 presidential election.

Originally scheduled as an in-person program, because of COVID-19 concerns, it has been moved online and will be presented in webinar format. The recorded program will later be available on the MCHS website. Free registration is required at https://siue.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9F8aR3xVSa-A7bsZnJzGpw

Call (618) 656-1294 with questions about the program.

Fake News, Lying Politicians, and Dirty Tricks:

Madison County on the Eve of the

Presidential Election, 1860 (or 2020?)

Presenter: Stephen Hansen