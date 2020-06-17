McKendree University recognizes area students

McKendree University announced local students on the dean's list for earning a grade point average of 3.60 or higher during the spring 2020 semester.
- Erika Axtell of Wood River
- Dylan Baker of Edwardsville
- Emily Ballance of Troy
- Nicholas Beeler of Troy
- Brooke Boatman of Troy
- Emily Brinkley of East Alton
- Kiara Chapman of Godfrey
- Brandon Deckard of Bethalto
- Curtis Deckard of Bethalto
- Erin Delmore of Edwardsville
- Brenden Dickmann of Edwardsville
- Alaina Frankford of Alton
- Alicia Griffin of Troy
- Brandon Hampton of Bethalto
- Jade Heuer of Granite City
- Miranda Holland of Godfrey
- Caylie Hurtte of Edwardsville
- Mary James of Troy
- Aaron Kimmel of Granite City
- Ryan Reader of Granite City
- Katy Roso of Troy
- Isabela Scaturro of Granite City
- Harmony Schallenberg of Alton
- Qian'te Wagner of Alton
- Katarina Waltman of Edwardsville
- Mikayla Walton of Granite City
- Andrew Yancik of Glen Carbon
- Sarah Zimmerman of Edwardsville
President's list
McKendree University congratulates local students on the president's list for achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the spring 2020 semester.
- Scott Anderson of East Alton
- Sarah Blan of Maryville
- Tori Brooksher of Granite City
- Andrew Deckard of Bethalto
- Alec Deyong of Granite City
- Emma Knoebel of Maryville
- Allison Loehr of Glen Carbon
- Abigail Meseke of Troy
- Kiley Reeder of Edwardsville
- Kyle Schmitt of Edwardsville
- Jacob Scrum of Maryville
- Erica Sims of Glen Carbon
- Allisan Whitt of Granite City