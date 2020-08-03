MCT announces August service changes

× Expand A Madison County Transit bus at the MCT Alton Station.

In an effort to enhance bus service and access to employment, Madison County Transit will make several service adjustments at the regularly scheduled Aug. 16 service change.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a full restoration of service is not possible, but many routes are being partially restored. The August changes include the addition of new service in Granite City, as well as improved bus service to and from Gateway Commerce Center. MCT continues to require passengers and drivers to wear a mask or face covering on the bus and is encouraging social distancing.

“MCT’s primary goal is to keep our community moving in the safest and most efficient way possible,” MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison said. “These enhancements will not only improve access to jobs, shopping, and services for our residents, the additional trips will help foster social distancing, especially on the busier routes.”

A summary of the changes, by route, is listed below. For more information, visit www.mct.org.

AUGUST SERVICE RESTORATION PLAN

Based on recent ridership trends, full weekday restoration will take effect on the following routes:

#5 Tri City Regional

#9 Washington Shuttle

#10 State and Elm Shuttle

#13 Troy – Glen Carbon

#13X Highland – SIUE Express

#15 East Collinsville Shuttle

#17 Cougar Shuttle

#18 Collinsville Regional

#19 Edwardsville – Collinsville

#22 University Shuttle

MCT Express service to and from downtown St. Louis will increase, but not be fully restored:

#1X Riverbend Express: One additional trip serving Bethalto and one serving Godfrey in the morning and afternoon. Increases number of trips from two to four per peak.

#14X Highland Express: Two additional trips in the morning and afternoon. Increases number of trips from three to five per peak.

#16X Edwardsville Express: Two additional trips in the morning and afternoon. Increases number of trips from two to four per peak.

ROUTE CHANGES

#6 Roxana – Pontoon Beach: Operate on Amoco Cut-Off to Illinois 3 to Illinois 143 instead of Evans Avenue and Walcott Street.

#21 West Collinsville Shuttle: Extend route to Collinsport Drive on trips operating from Johnson/Summit to Gateway Convention Center.

IMPLEMENTATION OF APPROVED MAY 2020 CHANGES

The following changes were initially approved by the MCT Board for implementation at the May 2020 Service Change. Because of COVID-19 they were not implemented, but will be at the August 16 change:

#2 Granite City Shuttle: Improved frequency to 30 minutes from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Extend route on weekdays to Pontoon Road, Granite City Walmart, and Chestnut Health Systems.

#20 Granite City – Pontoon Beach Shuttle: Operating service only on Gateway Commerce Center Drive East and Westway Drive within the commerce center weekdays before 7 p.m. Additional service operated by new #23 shuttle.

#23 Gateway Commerce Center Shuttle: Implement a new weekday-only service between Liberty and Chain of Rocks and Gateway Commerce Center that will operate deep within the commerce center every 30 minutes from 5:30-9 a.m. and then again, every 30 minutes in the afternoon from 2-6:30 p.m. This shuttle will offset with the #20 to provide 15-minute service between Liberty and GCC.

ADDING NEW WEEKDAY ROUTES

Demand for direct service to and from Gateway Commerce Center continues to grow. The following improvements will significantly decrease travel times from Alton and Collinsville to Gateway Commerce Center:

#24X Alton GCC Express: Implement new direct express service from MCT Alton Station to GCC. Three inbound trips and two outbound trips per peak.

#25X Collinsville GCC Express: Implement new direct express service from MCT Collinsville Station to GCC. Three inbound trips and two outbound trips per peak.

For specific schedule details, new timetables are posted at www.mct.org and will be available at MCT stations, on MCT buses and at locations throughout Madison County. For details about MCT services, call (618) 797-INFO (4636), visit www.mct.org, or e-mail info@mct.org.

