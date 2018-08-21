MCT encourages transit, carpooling during bridge closure

× Expand Wikimedia Commons photo

GRANITE CITY | With the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge closing Monday, August 27, and remaining closed for an entire year, Madison County Transit is urging residents to consider using alternative transportation modes for traveling to and from downtown St. Louis.

The bridge — which carries thousands of Southwestern Illinois residents each day — will be closed entirely for repairs to approaches. The closure is expected to create traffic delays for the duration of the work. To reduce the number of single-occupancy vehicles on the road and provide commuters with a more affordable and efficient transportation alternative, MCT offers the following transportation options:

MCT Express Bus Service:

MCT offers frequent, affordable, limited-stop, peak-only commuter bus service to and from convenient locations in Madison County to 15 stops in downtown St. Louis.

No. 1X Riverbend Express: Serving Godfrey, Alton, East Alton, Wood River, and Granite City

No. 5 Tri-City Regional: Serving Granite City, Madison, and Venice

No. 14X Highland Express: Serving Highland, St. Jacob, and Troy

No. 16X Edwardsville Express: Serving Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Maryville, and Collinsville

RideFinders

MCT also operates RideFinders, the carpool, vanpool program for the 9-county St. Louis region. RideFinders is a free public service that works with more than 900 St. Louis area employers to promote and form carpools for the purpose of reducing traffic congestion and improving air quality. RideFinders offers employers:

A free online ride-matching service

Up to four free Guaranteed Rides Home each year in the event of emergency

Designated parking signs for carpoolers and vanpoolers

Lunch & Learns or tabling at employer events or fairs

“Fewer lanes across the Mississippi River will cause traffic congestion and delays for commuters, unless we as a region make an effort to reduce the number of cars on the road,” said MCT Managing Director Jerry Kane. “Instead of tackling the traffic and driving alone, now is the time to take back your commute by trying transit or carpooling.”

To learn more about these and MCT’s other transportation services, commuters or employers can visit the website. For MCT Express bus information, call (618) 797-4636 and for information about the RideFinders carpool and vanpool program, call (618) 797-4600. Questions can also be directed to info@mct.org.

