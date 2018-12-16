× Expand photo by Melissa Meske The Madison County Transit downtown Alton bus terminal, at Belle and Piasa streets, opened in 2009. The William L. Beatty Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, Belle Street Key Service and Bubby & Sissy’s Bar and Nightclub are its nearest neighbors.

One local resident has initiated a dialogue that might seem of minimal concern on the surface but could have a noticeable impact on many each time “nature calls.”

The issue has also come as a bit of a surprise to administrators tasked with taking it to the discussion table.

Lee Barham of Alton has fielded concerns from Madison County Transit bus riders regarding the lack of public restroom facilities at the bus terminal at Belle and Piasa streets in downtown Alton. He said he’s heard from people concerned about what to do when the need to “go” becomes urgent.

“You have people who are resorting to public urination because there are no facilities for them to use on site, nor are there any nearby public facilities,” Barham said. “These people risk being charged and fined for indecent exposure. And what is a mom with a small child supposed to do?”

He also pointed out bus riders face additional constraints from the bus schedule if they are transferring between buses at the downtown station. Limited time between transferring buses adds to the dilemma if a rider considers walking to a nearby business to use the restroom. The nearest businesses with restrooms are more than a block away in downtown Alton, while other MCT terminals such as those in Wood River and Granite City have businesses with restrooms much closer to their terminal hubs.

“It just seems to me that the city and Madison County Transit need to take this seriously and come up with a workable solution,” Barham said. “It’s hard to get behind a movement to encourage people to come and visit Alton, and downtown, when the potential is there for visitors to see someone publicly urinating and experience the smells that can result from this situation too. Downtown businesses should be concerned, too.”

He said he talked to city administrators about it previously, including 1st Ward Alderman Brian Campbell.

“I’ve been back and forth with Lee and the city on this issue,” Campbell said. “The property is owned by Madison County Transit, so the city cannot do anything directly without them.”

He also added none of the Madison County Transit bus terminals have on-site restroom facilities, for safety and security reasons.

From the Alton mayor’s office, Chief of Staff Kimberly Clark reinforced what Campbell shared.

“It is MCT’s building,” she said. “Mr. Barham has raised a valid point; however, the city has no authority over the MCT site. We are willing to discuss and explore possible options with Madison County Transit, though.”

In a phone interview Tuesday afternoon, Madison County Transit’s SJ Morrison said he was surprised to hear about the issue.

“The facility opened in 2009,” he said. “I’m surprised that this is just being brought to us as a concern now.”

Morrison explained none of the MCT terminals have restroom facilities because they are unstaffed and would pose safety and security issues. He pointed out he was aware that the federal building next door has a sign that states no public restrooms are available there.

“Essentially, what we would have to do before we could make a decision or offer a remedy on the matter, is check into the cost and viability of something such as placement of a portable comfort station there,” he said. “We would have to also explore with the city of Alton if the placement of one is even permissible.”

Saying he would look into these concerns further, Morrison added, “We will do our due diligence. We will keep in touch.”

Clark concurred the city will continue to discuss viable remedies with MCT.

