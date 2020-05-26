MCT to reinstate fares and express bus service

× Expand A Madison County Transit bus at the MCT Alton Station.

In coordination with the state’s phased Restore Illinois plan and the region’s reopening strategy, Madison County Transit has developed a fixed-route service restoration plan in response to growing demand. Effective June 1, MCT will be reinstating fixed-route fares and restoring select MCT Express trips to and from downtown St. Louis.

Fares were suspended beginning March 18 and MCT has been operating on a modified Saturday-level service (with no Express service) since March 29. For details on MCT’s fares, passes, and Free Ride IDs, visit www.mct.org.

“This is the first step in restoring vital public transit service for the residents in Madison County and beyond,” said SJ Morrison, MCT interim managing director. “Even though restrictions are beginning to loosen, and trips are being reinstated, MCT continues to take every precaution to keep employees and passengers safe.”

MCT continues to follow the guidelines established by the Illinois Department of Public Health, Madison County Health Department, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Until further notice, drivers and passengers will continue to be required to wear masks or face coverings, practice social distancing, and are encouraged to ride MCT for essential trips only at this time. Buses and relief vehicles continue to be disinfected regularly and fixed-route trips will continue to operate with a goal of 50 percent passenger capacity. MCT transfer stations and the MCT Base of Operations remain closed to the public.

MCT Monthly Passes for the month of June are available for purchase at select Walgreens and Schnucks locations throughout Madison County and the SIUE Information Center. Mobile MCT Passes can once again be purchased and activated on the Token Transit Mobile App. MCT Free Ride and Half Fare IDs that have expired in the last few months will be accepted until further notice. MCT’s Free Ride ID distribution sessions will resume at a later date.

Detailed schedule and stop information can be viewed at www.mct.org.

Routes with Restored MCT Express Service, effective June 1, 2020 are listed below:

#1X Riverbend Express: Two morning trips and two afternoon trips restored.

Service operates between Eastgate Plaza, Granite City, and downtown St. Louis. Buses will not serve

Alton, Godfrey, or Bethalto at this time.

#5 Tri-City Regional: Two morning trips and two afternoon trips restored.

Service operates between Granite City Station to downtown St. Louis. Serving all regular stops.

#14X Highland Express: Three morning trips and three afternoon trips restored.

Service operates between Highland, Troy, St. Jacob and downtown St. Louis. Serving all regular stops.

#16X Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Express: Two morning trips and two afternoon trips restored.

Service operates between Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Collinsville and downtown St. Louis. Serving all regular stops.

MCT will continue to closely monitor demand and adjust routes and schedules accordingly. As the reopening process continues, MCT will restore trips as demand warrants. MCT appreciates passengers’ patience and continued respect for the updated guidelines and rules during this unprecedented time. Visit www.mct.org, email info@mct.org, or call (618) 797-4600 for questions or more information.

