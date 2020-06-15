MCT updates trail maps

Updated 2020 pocket-sized Madison County Transit Trails Maps are now available by request.

Since 1993, MCT has developed one of the most extensive networks of interconnected Class One trails in the country. This map will guide explorations of the scenic MCT Trails which weave through a diverse array of natural landscapes and connect to a wide variety of destinations, including neighborhoods, parks, colleges, landmarks, and commercial areas. Developed, owned, and maintained by MCT, the trails feature:

10 distinct bikeways

Spanning more than 135 miles of trails

Serving 20 communities

With more than 1,600 acres of greenspace

Featuring 48 bridges and 22 tunnels

As well as the new 8-mile extension of the MCT Goshen Trail from Troy to O’Fallon

The maps are available at bike shops and public buildings throughout Madison County. Maps can be picked up at those locations, or requested by calling MCT at (618) 797-INFO (4636) or e-mailing trails@mct.org and one will be mailed to you. Because of COVID-19, the MCT Base of Operations remains closed to the public at this time.

For more information, visit www.mcttrails.org or find MCT Trails on Facebook.

