Meadowbrook roadwork likely to last until late fall

× Expand roadwork

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions will be encountered on Illinois 140 in Meadowbrook, approximately two miles east of Bethalto.

Illinois 140 at Indian Creek will be restricted to one lane beginning today. Two-way traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals. The work is needed to complete bridge repairs. The work is expected to be complete by the end of October.

Traffic delays are anticipated and motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The department asks drivers to be patient and use additional caution when traveling near and through this work zone.

More information is available online and on IDOT District 8’s Twitter page.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter