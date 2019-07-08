Meet me in St. Louis

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Margaret London Kimble performs the national anthem before a Granite City High girls basketball game in February.

A month before she begins her senior year at Granite City High School, Margaret London Kimble will get an opportunity to showcase her singing talents on the other side of the Mississippi River.

The Granite City resident has been invited to participate in Sing Center Stage, a five-day professional development program for talented teenagers. Sessions start July 12 and end July 16 at Saint Louis University. All participants will be individually showcased in a professional produced performance at Jazz St. Louis on July 16.

It will be the second consecutive year Kimble will participate in the workshop, sponsored by the St. Louis Cabaret Project.

“It’s one of my favorite things,” Kimble said. “Since last summer, it’s something that I want to continue being a part of. You get to meet so many new people and you create friendships there that really last you a lifetime.”

Kimble said she enjoyed the experience of working with people such as Tim Schall, executive director of the Cabaret Project; and Peisha McPhee, a singer and vocal coach; in last year’s workshop.

“It’s really a blast,” she said. “You go in and you bring songs and they help critique them for you so you can bring them to audition. They choose one of the best songs and they work with you. They take the time to go over with you what you should do and what you shouldn’t do. They give a lot of good tips.”

Kimble will be doing some singing in her senior year at GCHS, as she was chosen as the lead vocalist for the Marching Warriors.

“Theater and band are very close together,” Kimble said. “They’re in the same wing at the high school. So I know a lot of the band kids, but I’m meeting a lot of people I haven’t known before. So I’m really thankful to (GCHS band director Wyatt) Roberds to giving me the opportunity to be a part of the show this year.”

For most of her life, Kimble has been a versatile entertainer. She has performed in many productions at GCHS, Summerstage and Alfresco Productions and has played in motion pictures “Welcome To Inspiration” in 2015 and “Exorcist House of Evil” in 2016.

“It has always been a delight working with London Kimble in both our high school and community theater stage productions,” said John Manoogian, director of performing arts at GCHS. “Over the years, I have had the good fortune to watch as she not only developed, but refined her acting skills.”

Kimble said her grandmother, Marge Pennell, first got her interested in the entertainment business when she was a baby.

“When I was 18 months old, she taught me the song ‘Meet Me in St. Louis,’” she said. “She gave me choreography to perform for my great-grandpa and that was the very first thing I remembered about theater. Her, my aunt Mary, my mom and my aunt Amy taught me what theater is all about, and it’s not about being on stage. It’s about being on stage with the people you love and doing the craft that you love.”

Other notes

Member of the Granite City dance team

Mother, Melissa, is the Granite City dance coach and had worked as a cheerleader with the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Rams football teams

Father, Darin, is the head coach of the Granite City MVCHA hockey team and had played seven years in the NHL, including two with the St. Louis Blues

