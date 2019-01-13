Meetings to highlight opportunities for conservation assistance

× Expand Natural Resource and Conservation Service Soil Conservationist Brendaly Rodriguez-Munoz gives a live demonstration comparing healthy and unhealthy local soils.

Conservation activity in 2019 is starting off with a bang, according to a Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District press release.

January and February are packed with soil health and conservation events. One main driver for the focus on conservation is water quality and capacity improvement in Highland’s Silver Lake. Over the past two years, the city of Highland has been working with farmers to reduce soil erosion and nutrient loss. Additional assistance is available for producers and landowners in the Highland Silver Lake Watershed with the award of $400,000 of cost share from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, thanks to the HeartLands Conservancy’s gain of a 319 water quality grant for the watershed.

HeartLands Conservancy will host an informational event about 319 grant opportunities for landowners at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at the Diamond Mineral Springs Restaurant in Grantfork. Attendance is free and lunch will be provided; registration is recommended and will be taken by Janet Buchanan of HeartLands Conservancy at (618) 566-4451, ext 25. This meeting will give landowners and operators a chance to sign up for 319 conservation assistance before the Jan. 31 deadline. Landowners can ask questions about natural resource problems on their farms, and seek conservation planning and assistance from HeartLands Conservancy, Natural Resource and Conservation Service, and Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Natural Resource and Conservation Service and Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District are also gearing up to help producers and landowners in the watershed solve problems of soil loss, nutrient loss, and wildlife habitat improvement. Many longtime residents and farmers remember the past success of the Rural Clean Water Program, a federal program that helped landowners address issues of erosion and conservation in the 1980s and 1990s. Today’s 319 opportunity escalates local conservation priorities and creates a platform for NRCS and SWCD to apply regional-scale assistance to local natural resource issues. SWCD Resource Conservationist Eleanor Schumacher, NRCS Soil Conservationist Brendaly Rodriguez-Munoz, and Nancy Pals of Boral North America have scheduled three meetings to inform landowners and operators, as well as private farm visits to provide free conservation planning.

Beginning in January and extending into February, farmers and landowners are invited to attend these shed meetings, scheduled to take place in three towns that neighbor Highland. Hosted by Boral Limited, these meetings will offer presentations about soil health improvement strategies with presentations by Nancy Pals, Brendaly Rodriguez-Munoz, and Eleanor Schumacher. Nancy Pals will discuss how gypsum, a soft mineral, can help restore soil structure and productivity by infusing calcium sulfate to the fine clay particles found in the watershed’s soils. She will also arrange gypsum deliveries. These soil health presentations are free and refreshments will be provided. The first meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at the Grantfork Village Hall, 203 Rock St. in Grantfork. A repeat meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at the Old Ripley Township Shed, 1004 Franklin St. in Old Ripley near Pocahontas. The final meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the New Douglas Community Center (New Douglas School), 310 S. Main St. in New Douglas.

Anyone who farms or owns farm ground in Madison or St. Clair counties would benefit by learning more about the positive effects of conservation cropping on soil health and farm sustainability. A one-day seminar will take place at the Regency Hotel, 400 Regency Park in O’Fallon. Lunch and refreshments will be provided and a small fee is required at registration, which can be found at ccswcd.com. This event offers fascinating presentations by recognized speakers. Soil health consultant Ray Archuletta’s talk Healthy Profits will outline how conservation cropping can boost field productivity. University of Washington author David Montgomery’s presentation will show steps of revitalizing soil biology with cover crops and reduced tillage. Sarah Carlson of Practical Farmers of Iowa will share tips and tricks on incorporating conservation practices with Growing Cover Crops Practical. A local farmer panel will also share experiences, and live soil demos will underscore differences between healthy and damaged soils.

With all the conservation activity taking place in the Metro East, there is every reason to grab a seat at the conservation table. This winter is filled with public presentations on farm sustainability and soil health technologies. Several conservation initiatives are underway, and solutions for soil erosion and nutrient loss problems are within reach. To find out more about these events, call the Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District office at (618) 656-7300, ext. 3, to speak with Eleanor Schumacher or Brendaly Rodriguez-Munoz.

