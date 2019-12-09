Members of Alton police union take children on shopping spree

Members of the Police Benevolent and Protective Association (PB&PA) Alton Unit 14 (Officers of the Alton Police Department) took children on a shopping spree Dec. 7 at Target for their annual Shop With A Cop outreach.

Alton School District social workers selected approximately 50 students to participate.

“A special thanks goes out to Alton Middle School sixth-grade math teacher Brian Zurek, who continues to organize different fundraising events within the Alton School District to donate toward this program,” a police union press release states.

Staff members could pay to wear jeans on certain days, and students paid money to dress up during spirit week, with a chance to win prizes for the best outfit.

“We would also like to say thanks to the employees at Target for the great work that they do preparing for and executing this event, as well as donations they provide,” the press release states.

The PB&PA Alton Unit 14 holds an annual Policeman’s Ball (dinner and silent auction) in the spring to raise money supporting the Alton Police Youth Camp, which funds the Shop With A Cop and Food Basket Distribution outreaches, youth events and other charitable giving throughout the year. The PB&PA Alton Unit 14 thanked its 2019 Chief Level Sponsors, Ameren Illinois, Fast Eddie’s Bon Air, and Robert Bob Sanders Waste Systems Inc., as well as individuals and other businesses that contribute throughout the year.

To contribute to these charitable events, mail a check to Alton Police Youth Camp, P.O. Box 861, Alton, IL 62002. The camp is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization run by the members of the PB&PA Alton Unit 14. Information can be found at www.facebook.com/pbpa14.

The PB&PA Alton Unit 14 is the local police association representing the full-time sworn and retired officers of the Alton Police Department.

