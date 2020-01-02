MESD board appoints Andrew Economy executive director

Metro-East Sanitary District announced Andrew Economy will lead the district as executive director into the new decade. Only months after successfully protecting the Metro East from the second-highest Mississippi flood in recorded history, the district’s board unanimously appointed Economy, a former MESD commissioner, executive director in a meeting Tuesday.

Statutory changes in Illinois law dictate that as of Jan. 1, the executive director reside within the levee district. Economy replaces former Executive Director Stephen Adler, whom will remain on staff for a short period pending reassignment to assist the transition.

"Former Executive Director Steve Adler did a great job moving MESD forward,” MESD Board Chairman Charles Brinza said. “Today the district is financially solvent, and some portions of our levee system have already been upgraded to ‘minimally acceptable’ by the Corps of Engineers. Now with Andy in charge, that progress will only accelerate; he's a proven leader".

MESD and its associated levee systems suffered from years of leadership problems, which left residents with unacceptable levees and pump stations so broken down that Horseshoe Lake levels could not be maintained at levels low enough to protect Mitchell and Pontoon Beach against heavy rains.

“Stephen Adler did a great job of moving the district forward,” MESD Board Member Charlotte Dixon said. “With Andy's help, the district will only improve.”

The pair begin the partnership today (Thursday, Jan. 2) with Adler assigned to Economy until further notice.

“The board made a good decision by hiring Andy Economy,” former MESD board member Bill Hanfelder said. “I know Andy can provide the leadership we need.”

