Metro East counties team up for job fair

The free event, sponsored by Madison and St. Clair counties, will be from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 19, at Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive in Collinsville.

Madison County Director of Employment and Training Tony Fuhrmann said there are plenty of jobs in the area and local businesses are looking to hire.

“I would encourage anyone who’s looking for a job or looking for a different job to come out and visit with these employers,” Fuhrmann said.

Fuhrmann said one issue for employers is being able to match workers with the skill sets needed and making sure they have “soft skills.”

“Soft skills are the things like showing up to work on time, communication, teamwork, etc.,” Fuhrmann said.

Employment and Training collaborated earlier this year with Southwestern Illinois Chamber of Commerce to put together a video — “Building Blocks for Success: Your Choices, Your Career, Your Future.” The video features business and education leaders from the area discussing the importance of soft skills.

Debra Angleton, planning and program manager with Employment and Training and chair of Jobs Plus ’19, said employers looking to hire may register for free by calling (618) 296-4445 or by visiting the website. http://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/employment_and_training/index.php

Businesses that register receive an 8-foot table, chairs, and advertising. Wi-Fi will be available for anyone looking to complete online application and on-site copying services.

Angleton said there will be interpreters for the hearing-impaired and Spanish speaking job seekers.

Applicants should bring their résumés, be prepared to interview and should be dressed professionally.

“Helping our citizens find jobs and providing them with more opportunities is priority No. 1 for us,” Fuhrmann said.

Sponsors for the years’ event include Madison County Employment and Training, St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Department Workforce Development Group, Caritas Family Solutions/SCSEP, Illinois Department of Employment Security, Illinois Department of Human Services/Division of Rehabilitation Services, Lewis and Clark Community College, Madison-Bond-Jersey-Calhoun Workforce Innovation Board, Madison County Housing Authority, Mid America Workforce Investment Board, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Southwestern Illinois College.

Additional information about this event may be obtained by contacting Angleton at (618) 296-4596 or djangleton@co.madison.il.us.