Metro East Humane Society and Highland Animal Shelter join efforts

Metro East Humane Society and Highland Animal Shelter have reached an agreement that supports their shared missions as no-kill animal shelters. As of Monday, Highland Animal Shelter will operate as the Metro East Humane Society’s Highland location.

“Our interests have always been to do what is best for the animals in our care,” Highland Animal Shelter Board President Terry Menz said. “Having worked cooperatively together in the past, we are confident in the care and adoptive services the Metro East Humane Society will be able to provide.”

The Highland location will continue to be closed to the public until further notice, with plans to reopen early in 2020 for adoptions, low-cost veterinary clinic services, group education opportunities, and more.

“We’re excited to support a city like Highland, with such a proud and strong history, and look forward to working with the community,” Metro East Humane Society Executive Director Anne Schmidt said. “This opportunity will allow us to share our many lifesaving programs in a new area and we look forward to the new community partnerships we can create.”

Volunteers to the Highland location are welcome; anyone interested in volunteering should reach out to info@mehs.org for more information.

Donations to assist with the care of animals are appreciated and can be mailed to the MEHS Edwardsville facility at 8495 State Route 143, Edwardsville, IL 62025 or dropped off during business hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. PayPal donations and a wish list of needed items are available at mehs.org.

