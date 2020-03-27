Metro East Humane Society delivering pet food

× Expand Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com Woman feeding her cute dog at home Woman feeding her cute dog at home

The Metro East Humane Society took over the Riverbend Pet Food Pantry in early 2020. With this program, low-income families complete an application. Once approved, they receive a free month’s worth of food for up to three animals. Food is typically picked up from the pantry in Alton, but with shelter-in-place orders amid COVID-19, MEHS adjusted the process to have the food delivered to needy residents.

“This week, over 1,800 pounds of dog and cat food have been bagged at MEHS and will be delivered to more than 50 pantry recipients in the area, located from Jersey to St. Clair county,” MEHS Executive Director Anne Schmidt said. “Volunteers spent the week calling recipients to take orders and schedule no-contact deliveries of vital pet food.”

Metro East Humane Society is closed to the public during shelter in place. To volunteer or make a donation, visit the website or mail to the MEHS Edwardsville facility at 8495 State Route 143, Edwardsville, IL 62025. A wish list of needed items is available online.

