Metro East Humane Society helps more than 1,000 animals

The Metro East Humane Society has helped more than 1,000 animals so far in 2020: 525 animals have found their forever homes through adoptions, 200 cats have been served through the TNR program, and 366 dogs and cats have been served through low-cost public surgeries. MEHS will be hosting a Drive-Thru Vaccine & Microchip Clinic from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at 510 W. Monroe St. in Highland.

"MEHS is thrilled that, even amidst COVID-19 and the changes we've had to make, we have been able to help over 1,000 animals so far this year,” MEHS Executive Director Anne Schmidt said. “This week MEHS reopened to the public by appointment, and we are excited to find our new normal and help even more animals in the Metro East."

To ensure the safety of the public and staff, a face mask or covering is required at the drive-through clinic. Owners and pets must remain in their vehicle unless instructed otherwise. Pricing information for the clinic is listed below:

Rabies: $15

Bordatella: $10

Distemper: $10

Microchip: $15

Madison County Registration Fee

$10 for spayed-neutered

$30 for non-altered

If you have any questions, email info@mehs.org or call (618) 656-4405. To learn more about Metro East Humane Society and the programs and services offered, visit www.mehs.org.

