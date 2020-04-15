Metro East Humane Society joins shelters to host the National House Pawty fundraiser

× Expand dog and cat, pets, animals

Metro East Humane Society joins 80 animal shelters and rescue organizations across the United States to create the National House Pawty, a livestreamed fundraiser set to take place on Facebook from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

The event will feature a variety of entertainment ranging from interactive games to celebrity and athlete cameos to live music performances. Details and participating organizations can be found here.

Individuals are encouraged to raise $250 for their favorite participating pet welfare organization to help organizers reach their goal of raising $500,000 nationally. The funds will be distributed to participating organizations that have had to cancel fundraisers and adoption events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Purina, a perennial supporter of organizations that help put people and pets together, has stepped up as presenting sponsor of the National House Pawty.

“In the past month, we’ve seen a huge increase in pet fosters and adoptions across the country, but there is still a great need among pet welfare organizations” said Cat Small with the Purina Pet Welfare team. “At Purina, we believe life is better when people and pets bond — even during difficult times. That’s why we’re proud to support this fundraiser and the shelters that connect people with pets.”

The event traces its roots to St. Louis-based Gateway Pet Guardians. In 2016, the organization livestreamed its first Slumber Pawty, with volunteers spending the night in shelters to help long-term shelter pets get adopted while raising funds to support the cause of pet adoption. In 2018, the group expanded the event to include 15 fellow shelters who livestreamed activities from shelters.

For more information about the event, to participate or donate, visit the event’s website.

