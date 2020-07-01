Metro East Humane Society to introduce Camp MEHS

The Metro East Humane Society is introducing Camp MEHS in place of its annual signature Woofstock fundraising event.

Animal rescue doesn’t stop in the face of a global pandemic, and the Metro East Humane Society has continued working to save the lives of as many animals as possible this year. With many summer camps not taking place, Camp MEHS will have a take-home “camp” kit for families including crafts, smores kits, food and drinks for adults and children, and goodies for four-legged friends. When ordering a Camp MEHS kit, supporters can choose to have them delivered within Edwardsville, or picked up at a pre-event party at Recess Brewing on Friday, Sept. 4. Families are encouraged to camp out Sept. 5 as Camp MEHS is wrapped up with an online event including adoptable animals, family-friendly entertainment, sponsor recognition, and more. All proceeds raised through this event will allow MEHS to continue their work for animals in the Metro East.

“2020 has been a huge year for MEHS, taking on the Riverbend Pet Food Pantry along with getting ready to open our MEHS Highland facility,” MEHS Development Manager Amanda Kernan said. Then to add COVID-19 in the midst of all of that has been a challenge. To continue this growth to help even more animals in the Metro East, we knew we would have to change our normal fundraising plans. The response to Camp MEHS has been great so far, and it’s shaping up to be a great event!”

Camp MEHS kits will be available for purchase beginning July 1, 2020. Kits are $75 for adults (supplies for 2), $50 for kids (supplies for 2), $10 for an animal, and $20 per additional child and can be purchased at www.mehs.org/events/camp-mehs.

MEHS is also looking for sponsors for this event! Learn more about sponsorship levels here or reach out to Amanda Kernan at developmentmgr@mehs.org or 618.792.8137 to find out more about how you can be involved.

To learn more about Metro East Humane Society and the programs and services offered, visit www.mehs.org.

