Metro East leaders show support for Clean Energy Jobs Act

United Congregations of Metro East, the Metro East Green Alliance, the Piasa Palisades Group of the Sierra Club, and ACES 4 Youth joined a statewide coalition of environmental, business and faith leaders today (Thursday) to press for bold clean energy legislation. The new bill would invigorate the state’s clean energy sector while ensuring all communities join in the resulting economic gains.

The groups announced their support for the new Clean Energy Jobs Act, legislation introduced this week in Springfield.

The bill would move Illinois to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050, cut carbon pollution from the state’s power sector by 2030, and create steps to bring more electric vehicles online. At the same time, the legislation would lead to economic benefits, especially in the form of new jobs, for the communities that need them most.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has previously endorsed the call for moving Illinois to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050, as have dozens of state legislators.

The bill is the result of listening sessions held around the state in 2018 by the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition. More than 60 such Listen. Lead. Share. sessions took place in communities around Illinois, including the Metro East, where people were asked to provide their input on clean energy issues.

The new legislation also builds upon the Future Energy Jobs Act, a law enacted in late 2016 that increased the amount of solar and wind energy produced in Illinois while saving customers money on their bills. The legislation introduced this week would create enough new wind and solar to power 4 million homes, more than 4 times the amount accomplished by FEJA.

“This legislation says that that no community should be left behind as Illinois builds up its clean energy economy,” said Gregory Norris, president of ACES 4 Youth-My Brother’s Keeper. “This bill can help ensure that people in urban and rural communities, in particular communities of color, can help lead the way in the new energy economy, especially in creating new clean energy businesses and sharing in the lower energy costs.”

“In recent years, Illinois passed the Future Energy Jobs Act, the greatest clean energy breakthrough in the state’s history, which is creating thousands of jobs in every part of Illinois, saving consumers money on their bills and taking action to combat the threat of climate change,” said Virginia Woulfe-Beile of the Sierra Club. “But we can’t stop there.”

During last year's listening sessions, participants were invited to identify their priorities for future energy policy. That input formed the basis for the four pillars central to the new legislation:

Putting the fight for quality jobs and economic opportunity at the heart of a vision for a clean, equitable energy future.

Expanding clean energy and energy efficiency in an equitable manner to set Illinois on a path to achieve 100 percent renewable energy by 2050.

Achieving a carbon-free power sector by 2030.

Replacing the equivalent of one million gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles on the road with electric vehicles, mass transit and other alternatives.

To help achieve equity in the clean energy economy, the bill calls for the creation of Clean Jobs Workforce Hubs, a network of frontline organizations that would provide support for minority and disadvantaged communities. The bill also gives preferences to companies that implement actions to ensure equitable representation in Illinois’ clean energy workforce.

Passage of the bill would lead to more than 40 million solar panels and 2,500 wind turbines across the state by 2030, generating more than $30 billion in new infrastructure.

“The passage of this bill would impact the lives of the members of my generation – the workforce that my generation enters into in the next five, ten years will be significantly stronger and cleaner than that of our parents and grandparents,” teen advocate Grace Ann Traylor said.

The Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition is a group of more than 200 organizations, businesses, and community leaders working together to advance clean energy jobs, lower energy bills, and healthier air and water. The group championed the Future Energy Jobs Act, which passed the Illinois General Assembly with bipartisan support and was signed into law in 2016.The law positioned Illinois to become a leader in clean energy and to capture the jobs and investments that come with it.

