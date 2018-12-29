Metro East Park and Recreation District releases $2 million in grants

The Metro East Park and Recreation District awarded $2 million in grant funding to support local park and trail projects throughout 15 Metro East communities, MEPRD Executive Director Bryan Werner announced.

In July, MEPRD began accepting grant applications for its fiscal year 2019 Park and Trail Grant Program. By November, the district had awarded the last of the program’s allocation. According to Jen Cochran, MEPRD grant coordinator, applications for the next grant cycle should be made available in July 2019. These grants cover a portion of park and trail project costs, requiring applicants to provide a local match to cover the remainder. Cochran says MEPRD encourages applicants to solicit federal, state, or corporate/local donations in conjunction with their local match.

“We are all fortunate that local residents and leaders understand and appreciate the value of quality parks and trails throughout the Metro-East,” Werner said. “Recreational facilities and opportunities are second to none throughout Madison and St. Clair counties, and they only continue to get better thanks to the numerous public agencies that MEPRD calls partners. We wouldn’t have the system we do if it weren’t for the hard work, upkeep, and foresight provided by our partners.”

This year’s grant awards were made to 19 separate project sponsors, consisting of 16 park projects and 3 trail projects. The applicants included 8 municipalities, 5 park districts, 2 townships, 2 transit districts, 1 county, and 1 nonprofit. Below is a listing of grant recipients and their corresponding projects; visit www.meprd.org/projects to see further detail such as project scopes and estimated completion dates.

Project Sponsor: Collinsville, City of

Project Name: Woodland Park Improvements Phase 2

MEPRD Grant: $240,000

Project Sponsor: East St. Louis Park District

Project Name: Jones Park Outdoor Fitness Court

MEPRD Grant: $43,210.00

Project Sponsor: Edwardsville, City of

Project Name: Plummer Family Park Accessible Baseball Field

MEPRD Grant: $300,000

Project Sponsor: Edwardsville Township

Project Name: Mabel’s Playground

MEPRD Grant: $10,394

Project Sponsor: Freeburg Park District

Project Name: 2019 Park Land Acquisition

MEPRD Grant: $80,000

Project Sponsor: Gateway East Trails

Project Name: Trestle Trail

MEPRD Grant: $15,568

Project Sponsor: Godfrey, Village of

Project Name: Glazebrook Park Ball Fields Lighting

MEPRD Grant: $177,204

Project Sponsor: Granite City Park District

Project Name: Wilson Park Baseball Diamond #2 Renovation

MEPRD Grant: $14,052

Project Sponsor: Hamel, Village of

Project Name: Restroom and Walking Paths at Hamel Park

MEPRD Grant: $40,000

Project Sponsor: Horner Park District

Project Name: McAllister Park Infrastructure Improvements

MEPRD Grant: $42,400

Project Sponsor: Madison County Transit District

Project Name: MCT Quercus Grove Trail - Hazel Rd to Jerusalem Rd

MEPRD Grant: $300,000

Project Sponsor: Mascoutah, City of

Project Name: Maple Park Restroom

MEPRD Grant: $20,000

Project Sponsor: Millstadt, Village of

Project Name: Pool Restroom and Shower House ADA Upgrades

MEPRD Grant: $14,876

Project Sponsor: O’Fallon, City of

Project Name: Community Park Enhancement Project

MEPRD Grant: $74,000

Project Sponsor: Roxana Community Park District

Project Name: Roxana Sports Field Improvements

MEPRD Grant: $82,832

Project Sponsor: St. Clair County

Project Name: Engelmann Trailhead and Park Improvements

MEPRD Grant: $17,6903

Project Sponsor: St. Clair County Transit District

Project Name: Old Collinsville Road Trail Phase 1

MEPRD Grant: $243,000

Project Sponsor: St. Clair Township

Project Name: Loop Creek Park Improvements Phase 1

MEPRD Grant: $57,560

Project Sponsor: Wood River, City of

Project Name: Emerick Sports Complex Renovation

MEPRD Grant: $68,000