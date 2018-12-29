Metro East Park and Recreation District releases $2 million in grants

The Metro East Park and Recreation District awarded $2 million in grant funding to support local park and trail projects throughout 15 Metro East communities, MEPRD Executive Director Bryan Werner announced.
In July, MEPRD began accepting grant applications for its fiscal year 2019 Park and Trail Grant Program. By November, the district had awarded the last of the program’s allocation. According to Jen Cochran, MEPRD grant coordinator, applications for the next grant cycle should be made available in July 2019. These grants cover a portion of park and trail project costs, requiring applicants to provide a local match to cover the remainder. Cochran says MEPRD encourages applicants to solicit federal, state, or corporate/local donations in conjunction with their local match.
“We are all fortunate that local residents and leaders understand and appreciate the value of quality parks and trails throughout the Metro-East,” Werner said. “Recreational facilities and opportunities are second to none throughout Madison and St. Clair counties, and they only continue to get better thanks to the numerous public agencies that MEPRD calls partners. We wouldn’t have the system we do if it weren’t for the hard work, upkeep, and foresight provided by our partners.”
This year’s grant awards were made to 19 separate project sponsors, consisting of 16 park projects and 3 trail projects. The applicants included 8 municipalities, 5 park districts, 2 townships, 2 transit districts, 1 county, and 1 nonprofit. Below is a listing of grant recipients and their corresponding projects; visit www.meprd.org/projects to see further detail such as project scopes and estimated completion dates.
Project Sponsor: Collinsville, City of
Project Name: Woodland Park Improvements Phase 2
MEPRD Grant: $240,000
Project Sponsor: East St. Louis Park District
Project Name: Jones Park Outdoor Fitness Court
MEPRD Grant: $43,210.00
Project Sponsor: Edwardsville, City of
Project Name: Plummer Family Park Accessible Baseball Field
MEPRD Grant: $300,000
Project Sponsor: Edwardsville Township
Project Name: Mabel’s Playground
MEPRD Grant: $10,394
Project Sponsor: Freeburg Park District
Project Name: 2019 Park Land Acquisition
MEPRD Grant: $80,000
Project Sponsor: Gateway East Trails
Project Name: Trestle Trail
MEPRD Grant: $15,568
Project Sponsor: Godfrey, Village of
Project Name: Glazebrook Park Ball Fields Lighting
MEPRD Grant: $177,204
Project Sponsor: Granite City Park District
Project Name: Wilson Park Baseball Diamond #2 Renovation
MEPRD Grant: $14,052
Project Sponsor: Hamel, Village of
Project Name: Restroom and Walking Paths at Hamel Park
MEPRD Grant: $40,000
Project Sponsor: Horner Park District
Project Name: McAllister Park Infrastructure Improvements
MEPRD Grant: $42,400
Project Sponsor: Madison County Transit District
Project Name: MCT Quercus Grove Trail - Hazel Rd to Jerusalem Rd
MEPRD Grant: $300,000
Project Sponsor: Mascoutah, City of
Project Name: Maple Park Restroom
MEPRD Grant: $20,000
Project Sponsor: Millstadt, Village of
Project Name: Pool Restroom and Shower House ADA Upgrades
MEPRD Grant: $14,876
Project Sponsor: O’Fallon, City of
Project Name: Community Park Enhancement Project
MEPRD Grant: $74,000
Project Sponsor: Roxana Community Park District
Project Name: Roxana Sports Field Improvements
MEPRD Grant: $82,832
Project Sponsor: St. Clair County
Project Name: Engelmann Trailhead and Park Improvements
MEPRD Grant: $17,6903
Project Sponsor: St. Clair County Transit District
Project Name: Old Collinsville Road Trail Phase 1
MEPRD Grant: $243,000
Project Sponsor: St. Clair Township
Project Name: Loop Creek Park Improvements Phase 1
MEPRD Grant: $57,560
Project Sponsor: Wood River, City of
Project Name: Emerick Sports Complex Renovation
MEPRD Grant: $68,000