Metro East reports record high unemployment for June

The June 2020 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 12.3 percent, the highest June unemployment rate on record.

The Metro East labor force declined by 1,507 to 346,382 in June 2020 from 347,889 in June 2019.

The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 14.6 percent in June 2020, a record high for June, dating back to 1976.

The number of nonfarm jobs decreased over-the-year in June in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas, with six metro areas at record low payrolls, according to preliminary data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Data also show that the unemployment rate increased over-the-year in all metro areas to record highs for June. The official, BLS-approved sub-state unemployment rate and nonfarm jobs series begins in 1990. Data reported prior to 1990 are not directly comparable because of updates in methodology.

“As part of our efforts to safely reopen our economy, Governor Pritzker recently released a mitigation plan to help the state prevent a COVID-19 resurgence and protect Illinois’ economic recovery,” Deputy Gov. Dan Hynes said. “We remained focused on supporting working families and small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”Data shows the number of nonfarm jobs decreased in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas. Job losses occurred across all industries and there were no industry sectors that recorded job growth in a majority of metro areas.

Not seasonally adjusted data compares June 2020 with June 2019. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 14.6 percent in June 2020, a record high for June, dating back to 1976. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 11.2 percent in June 2020, also a record high, dating back to 1948. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment.

Metro East highlights

The June 2020 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 12.3 percent. This was the highest June unemployment rate on record. The over-the-year rate increased 8.2 percentage points from the June 2019 rate of 4.1 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The labor force declined by 1,507 to 346,382 in June 2020 from 347,889 in June 2019. The number of employed individuals decreased by 30,051 to 303,616 in June 2020 from 333,667 in June 2019. In June 2020, there were 42,766 unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decline of 28,554 compared to the June 2019 total unemployed, 14,222.

Compared to June 2019, nonfarm payrolls decreased by 15,175.

Payrolls increased in Government (+600), Construction (+75), and Natural Resources and Mining (+50).

Employment declined in Leisure and Hospitality (-5,975), Educational and Health Services (-3,375), Manufacturing (-2,950), Other Services (-1,575), Professional and Business Services (-900), Financial Activities (-475), Trade, Transportation and Utilities (-400), and Information (-275).

