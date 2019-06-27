Metro East shows slight decrease in number of jobs

× Expand jobs, employment

Katz, Rachael

The number of nonfarm jobs increased in 12 Illinois metropolitan areas and decreased in 2, according to preliminary data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Data also show unemployment rates decreased over-the-year in May in 12 Illinois metropolitan areas and increased in 2.

“Job growth was widespread across most metro areas in May as job opportunities and confidence in the economy continue to improve,” Deputy Governor Dan Hynes said. “Gov. Pritzker and his administration are building on this success with bold bipartisan investments that will help create and support more good jobs, whether it’s helping to rebuild our roads and bridges, teach students at our schools and universities or expanding broadband throughout the state.”

× Expand Katz, Rachael

Illinois businesses added jobs in 12 metro areas, with the largest percentage increases in Carbondale-Marion (+2.8%, +1,600), Lake-Kenosha (+2.3%, +9,700), Peoria (+1.9%, +3,300), and Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights (+1.3%, +47,900). The metro areas showing over-the-year decreases in total nonfarm jobs were Danville (-1.1%, -300) and the Illinois section of the St. Louis metro area (-0.5%, -1,100).

The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Professional & Business Services (10 of 14), Leisure & Hospitality (10 of 14), Government (9 of 14), Mining & Construction (8 of 14), Manufacturing (8 of 14), and Education & Health Services (8 of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares May 2019 with May 2018. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois unemployment rate was 3.6 percent in May 2019 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.4 percent in May 2019 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter