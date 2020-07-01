Metro East Start-Up Challenge offers $20,000 in prizes

Print

Entrepreneurs and new business startups are invited to compete in the 2020 Metro East Start-Up Challenge, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s seventh annual regional business plan competition.

The challenge is organized by the Illinois Small Business Development Center for the Metro East at SIUE. The challenge’s purpose is to identify, encourage and support entrepreneurs and business startups across the center’s service area.

For more information or to initiate the application process, visit siue.edu/metroeaststartup. The initial entry deadline is Sunday, Aug. 9. Semifinalists will be announced Friday, Aug. 21. Finalists will be notified Friday, Oct. 23.

The challenge will announce cash prize winners Friday, Nov. 6, during the monthly Leadership Council SW IL meeting. The first-place winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize. Second- and third-place winners will receive $6,000 and $4,000, respectively.

Prize winners will also receive an array of in-kind professional services to include legal assistance from Carol Sparks, attorney at law; accounting services from Kerber Eck & Braeckel LLP (KEB); web design services by Tech Fusion; and co-working space at The Lodge. The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE is looking to also secure other in-kind services to offer the three winners.

The challenge is made possible through tremendous regional support. Sponsors include the SIUE School of Business, the Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois, Anders CPA & Advisors, America’s Central Port, Edwardsville Bank, Madison County Economic Development, the city of Edwardsville, National Development Council, Town and Country Bank (Edwardsville and Fairview Heights locations), city of Highland, Carrollton Bank, St. Clair County Economic Development, Growth Corp, the city of Alton, RiverBend Growth Association, FCB Banks, Monroe County Economic Development Corporation, Commerce Bank, Barber Murphy Group, and University Park at SIUE.

Scott Credit Union and Ameren Illinois Energy Efficiency Programs are this year’s Mentor-Semifinalists Networking Event Sponsors. The event will be at the newly renovated Gateway Center in Collinsville.

SIUE’s School of Business, the SBDC’s host organization, will assist with facilitating the competition.

“The Metro East Start-Up Challenge elevates the discussion of and support for entrepreneurship across our region,” SBDC Director Jo Ann Di Maggio May said. “Interest in the annual challenge continues to grow with each passing year.”

The 2020 MESC invites entrepreneurs and startup businesses from four target industries (but not limited to): information technology, manufacturing, healthcare and sustainable food. For a startup business enterprise to be eligible, it must have been established after April 30, 2017, and be headquartered in the SBDC’s nine-county service area. For pre-venture entrepreneurs, proposed new business operations will need to be within the same nine counties: Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph.

The MESC includes three rounds, beginning with a brief questionnaire and executive summary submittal that is open to all applications that meet the eligibility guidelines. Participants selected for the second round are invited to expand on their entrepreneurial concept by submitting a full business plan. These semifinalists are paired with business professionals that will mentor them through the competition and potentially beyond. The last round is the “final pitch” in front of a panel of business experts.

The Illinois SBDC Network is a service to the community supported, in part, by the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and the SIUE School of Business.