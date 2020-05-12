Midwest Members congratulates Shells of the Year

Klaas and Walleck

Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Shell of the Month program at Roxana High School.

Faculty members select two students from each grade. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. Two seniors (one female student and one male student) who were selected will have the opportunity to compete for a $500 Shells of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year.

The 2020 Shells of the Year winners are Madison Klaas and Benjamin Walleck.

Klaas was involved with softball, volleyball, Letterman Club, Home Economics Club, Pep Club, Saturday Scholars, Student Council and Student Ambassadors. She received many honors and awards while a student at Roxana. She received IHSA Scholar Athlete, President’s Academic Excellence Award, Daughters of the American Revolution Award, Illinois State Scholar, Physics Student of the year, Silver Medallion Recipient and was a part of the National Honor Society. Not only was she an outstanding student, she also volunteered for many organizations throughout the community.

After graduation, she plans to attend Illinois State University to major in molecular and cellular biology. She also plans to attend medical school once she completes her undergraduate studies.

Walleck was involved in football, baseball, basketball, track and field, Letterman’s Club, Roxana Extreme Team, Student Ambassador, Business Club and Talent Search. He received many honors and awards while a student at Roxana. He received Silver Medallion Award,

Roxana Scholar Athlete, President’s Academic Excellence Award, Everfi Financial Literacy Award, Culinary Arts Student of the Year, was on the honor roll and was a part of the National Honor Society. He also is active within the community volunteering with many civic organizations.

After graduation, he plans to attend the University of Kansas to major in aeronautical engineering.

