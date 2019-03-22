Midwest Members Credit Union goes casual for a cause

× Expand (From left) Midwest Members Credit Union Executive Vice President Lou Bicanic, Michelle Young, Tammy Smith, Precious Lee, credit union Branch Manager Sheila Goins, and credit union President Greg Lyons

Midwest Members Credit Union employees joined together and went casual for a cause in February. In honor of Black History Month, the staff raised funds and awareness for A Precious Organization for Sickle Cell. In just 3 weeks, they were able to raise $600 for the charity.

The organization’s mission is to provide moral support, counseling, community meetings, and financial assistance to alleviate the pressures one may encounter while coping with the disease and to make a difference nationwide as an advocate for all who suffer from sickle cell anemia by being a voice and ambassador for a cure.

“We are extremely grateful to Midwest Members Credit Union for the opportunity to share our cause and for the donation to our organization,” founder Tammy Smith said. “The donation will affect those in our own community who are suffering from sickle cell and their families.”

To learn more about A Precious Organization for Sickle Cell, visit their website.

