Midwest Members Credit Union honors Roxana students

Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Shell of the Month program at Roxana High School.

RHS faculty members select two students from each grade level every month. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The selected seniors will have the opportunity to compete for a Shell of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year.

October Shell of the Month winners are:

Senior: Madison Klaas

Junior: Gracelyn Waters

Sophomores: Alexis Taylor and Chris Holbrook

Freshmen: Ava Meneses and Jackson Harris

