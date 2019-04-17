Midwest Members Credit Union provides easter hams

Volunteers from Midwest Members Credit Union spent their time on Saturday at Crisis Food Center in Alton to provide 60 needy local families with a ham and canned goods for their Easter holiday.

“This was our second year donating hams at Crisis,” President Greg Lyons said. “It’s always great to help in the communities that we serve. The experience was not one that will soon be forgotten for any of the staff that volunteered. It was great to see the smiles from the families receiving the hams and know we made a difference to them today.”

The credit union contributed $500 to purchase the hams and other food items.

Ten Midwest Members volunteers distributed the food Saturday afternoon.

“Midwest Members Credit Union is a local credit union that is involved in the communities they do business in. The two entities working together is a good fit for the community,” said Derrick Richardson, who is on the credit union’s Supervisory Committee.

“This has quickly become a favorite event for our staff and the volunteer list fills up quickly,” Marketing Director Lindsey Kahl said. “At MMCU we are very involved in the communities we serve. Events such as this one are memorable and get the staff engaged in the community they serve and excited about future volunteer opportunities.”

