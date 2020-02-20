Midwest Members Credit Union to bestow $1,000 scholarship

Midwest Members Credit Union

Midwest Members Credit Union announced Thursday one member will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

High school seniors who will be graduating in 2020 are invited to apply for this scholarship. Family members of MMCU employees or current board members are not eligible. Applicants must be a credit union member for at least three months prior to applying and must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher. Proof of continuing education (acceptance to college) is also required. The application requirements include an essay of 500-1,000 words describing the applicant, the applicant’s college plans and the applicant’s future goals. Each applicant must also submit one letter of reference from a teacher, administrator or other person affiliated with the school.

Applications may be picked up on or after Jan. 2, at either Midwest Members location. For information, contact Matthew Parrott at (618) 254-0605 or matthew.parrott@midmembers.org. The deadline for application is April 1.

