Midwest Members recognizes Isabella Romero as Oiler of the Month

Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Oiler of the Month program at East Alton-Wood River High School. Faculty members select a senior each month, and each student is awarded a certificate and Subway gift card. The seniors will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 Oiler of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year.

March’s winner is Isabella Romero. She is involved with Spirit Club, Saturday Scholars, and Big Sisters.

Romero is a part of the Renaissance program for maintaining outstanding grades and attendance. She also is in the National Honor Society as well as the Silver Medallion award winner.

After graduation, she plans to attend University of Missouri to major in veterinary medicine.

