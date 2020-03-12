Midwest Members recognizes Roxana students

Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Shell of the Month program at Roxana High School.

Members of RHS faculty select two students from each grade level each month. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a Shell of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year.

March Shell of the Month winners are senior William Moore, juniors Savannah Millsap and Keegan McKay, sophomores Gretta Flynn and Sydnee Simms, and freshmen Ty Schmidt and Katy Pelot.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter