Midwest Members supporting pandemic relief efforts

Midwest Members Credit Union was awarded a $20,000 grant to help support the community amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant was received in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank and was allotted to assist local businesses, nonprofit organizations, and local schools with COVID-19-related efforts. The funds will help to support the extra expenses caused by the pandemic such as supplies, salaries, and remote learning preparations and equipment.

“Education is a mission that is true to Midwest Members Credit Union,”Marketing Director Matthew Parrott said. “We are excited for the opportunity to support our local schools in their efforts to provide a remote experience for their students with the same quality of education they are used to.”

Recipients include Senior Services Plus (Meals on Wheels), Crisis Food Center, Twigs for Kids, Maryville Food Pantry, YWCA, Power of the Giraffe, Roxana School District, Bethalto School District, East Alton-Wood River School District, Central Elementary School, and Illinois Credit Union League Foundation.

