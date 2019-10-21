Miles for Meso raises $25,000 for asbestos disease awareness organization

× Expand Simmons Hanly Conroy shareholders present a check to Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization representatives.

Simmons Hanly Conroy, a national leader in the legal representation of mesothelioma patients and their families, announced its 11th annual Alton Miles for Meso 5K Race & 3K Fun Run/Walk on Sept. 28 raised $25,000 for the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization, a national nonprofit dedicated to securing a U.S. ban on asbestos and supporting families harmed by asbestos.

“I am astounded at the passionate outpouring of community and advocacy seen during this year’s Alton Miles for Meso 5K,” ADAO President Linda Reinstein said. “Events like Miles for Meso provide healing and allow us to come together for a common goal: to offer a safe place for those affected and to increase awareness that asbestos remains legal and lethal in the U.S. ADAO sincerely thanks Simmons Hanly Conroy for their continued leadership in supporting asbestos victims’ civil rights and public health.”

More than 1,100 people attended the Alton race at the national headquarters of Simmons Hanly Conroy. Twenty-one states were represented, with racers from California to Maine and everywhere in between crossing the finish line. Since 2009, thousands more have attended Miles for Meso events in Ohio, Washington, Texas, Florida, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Indiana and New York.

“We are overwhelmed by the support the race has received locally, as well as from the national mesothelioma community,” firm Chairman John Simmons said. “Without the support of our employees, our volunteers, our sponsors and so many other people, the race could not be what it is today.”

A total of 34 fundraising teams accounted for this year’s donation. Together they raised almost $6,400 of this year’s total. The top three fundraising teams were recognized during the award ceremony with top fundraising awards. The Georgie Porgie’s Meso Patrol team took home the top fundraising award with more than $1,800 raised. They fundraised in memory of George Dreith of Godfrey, who passed away from mesothelioma.

Second-place honors went to the The Friends and Family of Virgil E. Williams team, who raised money in memory of Virgil E. Williams, a Pontoon Beach resident who passed away from mesothelioma. Third place went to the Biking for an Asbestos Ban team.

The top five overall men and women finishers received more than $2,000 in cash prizes. Brice Pavey of St. Louis placed first overall in the men’s division with a time of 15:18. Julia Kohnen of Florissant, Mo., placed first overall in the women’s division with a time of 16:58. The top three finishers in 5-year age groups also received Miles for Meso custom medals. Every participant who crossed the finish line received a participation medal.

The Alton event included an activity area for children, a bubble bus, food trucks, entertainment, vendor fair, free food and drinks, photo booths, petting zoo and pony rides, and a performance by singer-songwriter Jordan Zevon, ADAO’s national spokesperson. Zevon is the son of musician Warren Zevon, who died of mesothelioma in 2003 and was posthumously awarded two Grammys.

One of the highlights from this year’s race was a surprising addition: a motorcycle. Unlike any other, this motorcycle was once owned by legendary actor Steve McQueen. At one time, the bike was one of more than 1,000 in his personal collection. McQueen is closely connected to the purpose of Miles for Meso — he was diagnosed with mesothelioma in 1979 and tragically died from it just one year later. Simmons purchased the bike earlier this year because it served as a physical reminder that mesothelioma can affect anyone and the mission to ban asbestos and find a cure is so important. The motorcycle will be on permanent display at the firm.

Including the Alton event, Miles for Meso races this year raised more than $54,000 for mesothelioma cancer research and awareness. Since 2009, Miles for Meso races have raised $739,000 nationwide. The money is raised through a combination of registration fees, personal donations, team fundraising and corporate donations.

This year’s Alton sponsors included Diamond Sponsors: BDO (Stone Carlie), Pohlman USA Court Reporting & Litigation Services, Impact Strategies, First-Mid Illinois Bank, Sokolove Law and The Bridge Church; and Platinum Sponsors: Jenner & Block, Lockton Companies and Acropolis Technology Group.

