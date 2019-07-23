Mineral Springs ballroom to host Pop-Up Clothes Swap

× Expand photo by Andrew Dobson

Swapping is the new shopping! Clean out your closet and join Alton Main Street from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, for a Pop-Up Clothes Swap in the ballroom at Mineral Springs Mall, 301 E. Broadway.

To participate, simply bring gently used clothing and accessories you no longer want and trade for new items. An option to bring your items in advance has been added to this season’s event; early drop-off is available from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the same location. Participants can enter through the side door to the lower level, which faces Alton Street.

The event is open to the public, and the entrance fee is $5 if you bring clothes to swap or $10 to attend empty-handed. Leftover clothing will be donated to local charities. Attendees may also bring fabric in any condition (such as worn-out clothing, shabby pillows and blankets, etc.), which will be recycled with Remains Inc.

A needs assessment conducted by Alton Main Street revealed additional clothing stores and resale shops are highly sought-after by many community members. Pop-up shops are creative temporary retail and restaurant establishments in underutilized commercial spaces that provide a tangible way to test the market. Successful pop-up events can provide confidence to entrepreneurs that the public will support their idea for a new business. A series of pop-up shopping concepts are in the works with a variety of themes based on what was learned through the survey.

“An additional benefit of the clothing swap is that it’s sure to increase foot traffic for the rest of the Broadway businesses,” said Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street. “Hopefully attendees will score some great freebies at the event and turn around to spend the dollars they saved at other shops and restaurants.”

Alton Main Street’s ultimate economic development goal is to reduce instances of Alton residents leaving town to make purchases or find experiences, which drains Alton’s sales tax base.

For more details on this event, contact coordinator Laura Blair at blairlairstudios@gmail.com. To get involved with the many ways Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the quality of life in our community, contact McGibany at (618) 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, visit DowntownAlton.com or facebook.com/AltonMainStreet.

