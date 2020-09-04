Mississippi Earthtones Festival makes move to social distancing

× Expand Riverwork Project, a textile art exhibit coordinated by Sun Smith-Foret, explores the relationship between rivers, their environmental character and the arts.

The Mississippi Earthtones Festival, co-organized by Alton Main Street and the Sierra Club, is a celebration of the river through art, music, and conservation on the third Saturday in September. The 14th annual event falls on Sept. 19, and to follow COVID-19 guidelines the festival will be presented through socially distanced activities in lieu of the typical large gathering.

“While we will not be able to enjoy the big street festival atmosphere that everyone is used to, we are still committed to keeping the spirit of MEF alive in safe ways with the goal of helping our community celebrate Illinois watersheds through education, recreation and conservation,” Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany said. “For this year’s free and family-friendly event, we have pivoted to creative options that people can participate in at a distance, such as a GPS-based scavenger hunt, an art exhibit, an outdoor movie, and a litter cleanup near the river.”

That morning from 8 a.m. until noon, participants can view the Riverwork Project displayed at the Alton Farmers & Artisans’ Market. This is a textile art exhibit coordinated by Sun Smith-Foret and a collaboration featuring the work of a number of regional artists. The large flowing fabric installation explores the relationship between our rivers, their environmental character and the arts.

From 3-7 p.m., a fun and free GPS-based scavenger hunt will be presented in partnership with www.LetsRoam.com. The hunt will lead participants across multiple stops throughout the downtown area with multiple challenges at each stop. The hunt will take approximately two hours to complete, and the first 50 people to do so will receive a festival t-shirt. To receive a link to the app and a code for the hunt, register at www.DowntownAlton.com.

That evening, a carpool concert will be presented soon after dusk in the large parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, the same parking lot used for the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market. Guests will enjoy an outdoor movie on a large inflatable screen from the comfort of their car, with audio through their car stereo. There was an online poll for the community to vote on which music-themed movie to show, and the majority of the votes cast were for “Woodstock: Three Days of Peace and Music,” which is rated R with a runtime of 225 minutes. This director's cut of the Oscar-winning documentary about the festival in 1969 includes performances by Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Joan Baez, Arlo Guthrie, Richie Havens, and Crosby, Stills and Nash. The movie is free and open to the public. Food and beverage vendors will not be available on site; guests are welcome to bring their own refreshments. In case of inclement weather, the movie will be rescheduled.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, there will be a socially distanced litter cleanup in partnership with National Public Lands Day. Unlike years past, snacks, water, or lunch will not be provided because of enhanced safety measures. Bring your own gloves, water bottle and boots or sturdy shoes. The cleanup will take place rain or shine. Although other locations are listed, participants must choose one of the following sites to receive a festival t-shirt after the cleanup: Lincoln Shields Recreation area, Clark Bridge, Piasa Park, or Clifton Terrace Park.

More than 43 tons of trash have been removed from the Mississippi River during the cleanups to date, with more than 2,600 volunteer hours contributed. There will be a maximum number of volunteers allowed at each site for the safety of everyone, and participants can sign up at https://www.greenwaynetwork.org/participate/national-public-lands-day-registration

Volunteers are needed to help with logistics of the carpool concert, and those who pitch in will receive a free festival t-shirt. Sign up on the MEF page under the events section of www.DowntownAlton.com.

This festival is part of Illinois’ It’s Our River Day initiative to celebrate watersheds through education, recreation and conservation. Alton’s free community river celebration would not be possible without the generosity of its sponsors. Alton Main Street and the Sierra Club express their sincere appreciation to these local businesses and organizations: Busey Bank, Meyer Jensen Law Firm, Chiro One, Madison County Planning and Development, Illinois Natural History Survey - Great Rivers Field Station, Illinois Environmental Council, Alton Parks & Recreation Department, The Telegraph, Riverbender.com, WBGZ Radio, and AdVantage.

To register for any of the activities or sign up to volunteer, visit www.DowntownAlton.com. To stay up to date on announcements, visit www.facebook.com/EarthtonesFestival.